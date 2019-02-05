Anna Hazare ends fast after Fadnavis govt accepts demands

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Feb 05: Social activist Anna Hazare, who had been on a hunger strike for seven days, called off his fast after an assurance from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that his demands would be met.

"I am happy with the talks with the CM and hence, I am calling off the strike. We demanded implementation of Lokpal. And a decision on this will be taken on February 13," the activist said.

Assuring that the government will prepare a new bill on Lokpal, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the Lokpal search committee will meet on 13 February. " A joint drafting committee has been set up, it will prepare a new bill and we will introduce it in next session, he added.

Hazare began his fast demanding appointment of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states where such statutory anti-corruption watchdogs do not exist, and resolution of farmers' issues.

He has also been demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations on ways to address agrarian distress, besides electoral reforms.

Hazare, who began his indefinite fast on January 30 over the appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs, has lost around 4.30 kg weight in the last seven days, doctors said.

"Anna has expressed his disappointment with the Central and state governments over appointment of Lokpal and Lokayukta. If Fadnavis proposes something concrete, then only is there hope for a solution," an aide of the activist said.

The anti-graft crusader earlier said if the Modi government does not fulfil its promises, he would return his Padma Bhushan award.

Hazare Monday claimed that senior BJP leaders who once vehemently backed his Lokpal demand had turned 'allergic' to it after coming to power and accused the ruling dispensation of betraying people who voted it to power in 2014.

"During my Ramlila Maidan agitation on Lokpal and Lokayukta, the entire country stood up. An atmosphere was created. That is the reason why you (BJP) came to power. Now you are betraying the people who brought you to power," Hazare had said.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, whose party is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, has extended his support to Hazare, asking him to emulate socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan and lead an agitation against corruption.