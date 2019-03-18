  • search
    Anil Ambani's RCom pays Rs 459 crore to Ericsson, avoids jail

    New Delhi, Mar 18: Industrialist Anil Ambani has avoided a prison term by paying Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson Rs. 458.77 crore in dues a day before the Supreme Court's deadline.

    In February, the Supreme Court had held Ambani and two directors in contempt of court on a petition filed by Ericsson. Justices Rohinton Nariman and Vineet Saran held that three Reliance companies had had no intention of paying the money they owed Ericsson. They also rejected Reliance Communications' unconditional apology.

    The court had set March 19 as the last date to make the payment and had threatened to send the accused to jail if the money was not paid.

    Also Read | SC holds Anil Ambani in contempt, says pay Rs 550 crore to Ericsson or stay 3 months in jail

    In 2017, the Swedish company moved a bankruptcy court against Reliance, alleging it had not been paid dues of around Rs 1,500 crore. After the case reached the Supreme Court, Reliance Communications was given two deadlines to repay dues, but the company missed both.

    Reliance Communications had announced on February 1 that it would file for bankruptcy through the National Company Law Tribunal after failing to sell assets to pay debt of around Rs 45,000 crore. The company had planned to sell spectrum to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, but it did not materialise. It had hoped to sell its assets to Jio and some other firms in a bid to pare its debt.

    Monday, March 18, 2019, 20:58 [IST]
