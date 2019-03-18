  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anil Ambani’s RCom pays Rs 459 crore to Ericsson, avoids jail

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 18: Industrialist Anil Ambani has avoided a prison term by paying Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson Rs. 458.77 crore in dues a day before the Supreme Court's deadline.

    Anil Ambani Monday thanked his brother Mukesh and Nita Ambani for extending "timely support" after his debt-laden firm Reliance Communication cleared payments due to a service provider just a day before expiry of deadline set by the Supreme Court.

    Anil Ambani’s RCom pays Rs 459 crore to Ericsson, avoids jail

    "My sincere and heartfelt thanks to my respected elder brother, Mukesh and Nita, for standing by me during these trying times, and demonstrating the importance of staying true to our strong family values by extending this timely support. I and my family are grateful we have moved beyond the past, and are deeply touched with this gesture," he said in a brief statement issued through the company spokesperson.

    In February, the Supreme Court had held Ambani and two directors in contempt of court on a petition filed by Ericsson. Justices Rohinton Nariman and Vineet Saran held that three Reliance companies had had no intention of paying the money they owed Ericsson. They also rejected Reliance Communications' unconditional apology.

    The court had set March 19 as the last date to make the payment and had threatened to send the accused to jail if the money was not paid.

    Also Read | SC holds Anil Ambani in contempt, says pay Rs 550 crore to Ericsson or stay 3 months in jail

    In 2017, the Swedish company moved a bankruptcy court against Reliance, alleging it had not been paid dues of around Rs 1,500 crore. After the case reached the Supreme Court, Reliance Communications was given two deadlines to repay dues, but the company missed both.

    Reliance Communications had announced on February 1 that it would file for bankruptcy through the National Company Law Tribunal after failing to sell assets to pay debt of around Rs 45,000 crore. 

    More anil ambani News

    Read more about:

    anil ambani supreme court

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue