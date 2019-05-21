  • search
    Anil Ambani to withdraw defamation suits against Congres, National Herald

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 21: Anil Ambani's Reliance Group has decided to withdraw the Rs 5,000-crore civil defamation suits filed in an Ahmedabad court against Congress leaders and National Herald newspaper over their statements and an article on the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal.

    File photo of AniL Ambani
    The suits were being heard in the court of city civil and sessions judge P J Tamakuwala.

    "We have intimated the defendants that we are going to withdraw the suits against them," the complainant's lawyer, Rasesh Parikh, told PTI on Tuesday.

    P S Champaneri, the lawyer representing the National Herald and some other defendants, said he was told by the Reliance Group's counsel that he received instructions from his client to withdraw the defamation suits against them.

    Rafale review: SC will look into appointment of Anil Ambani owned company as offset partner

    The formal process to withdraw the suits will be taken up in the court when it resumes after the summer vacation, Champaneri said.

    Reliance Defence, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Aerostructure-- part of the Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Group-- had earlier filed civil defamation suits against Congress leaders including Sunil Jakhar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Oommen Chandy, Ashok Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Sanjay Nirupam and Shaktisinh Gohil, and some journalists and news organisations like the National Herald.

    The defamation suits were also filed against the National Herald's editor Zafar Agha, and Vishwadeepak, the author of a news article published by it.

    Before going for summer vacation, the court was hearing applications moved by the defendants questioning the territorial jurisdiction of the court in Ahmedabad to hear such suits.

    The complainants said the defendants made libelous and derogatory statements against the Reliance Group and its chairman Anil Ambani pertaining to the Rafale fighter jet deal and his firms.

    They asked the defendants to "cease and desist" from levelling allegations against the company in connection with the Rafale deal.

    The defamation suit filed against the National Herald pertained to an article published by it, titled 'Anil Ambani floated Reliance Defence 10 days before Modi announced Rafale deal'.

    The article "misleads the general public to believe that undue business favours are being extended to them by the government of the day," the petition said.

    It conveys a "negative image" and "adversely affects the public perception" of Reliance Group and its chairman Ambani, it said.

    It has caused "considerable damage" to the reputation and goodwill of plaintiff firms, it said, seeking damages of Rs 5,000 crore.

    PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 18:45 [IST]
