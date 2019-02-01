  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anguished says India on Pak statement on Qureshi’s call to Mirwaiz

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: India reacted sharply to Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's phone call to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and subsequent statement by Pakistan foreign office on it primarily to send a "very strong" message that certain "red lines" must not be breached, government sources said on Thursday.

    Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi
    Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

    India was particularly anguished over Pakistan's statement on Tuesday, sharing details of the conversation that centred around the Kashmir issue, they said.

    Though Pakistani leaders may have telephoned separatists in Kashmir in the past but perhaps, it was the first time in recent years that Islamabad put out a statement highlighting the talking points which New Delhi felt was a clear case of violation of the red lines, the sources said.

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale Wednesday night summoned Pakistan envoy Sohail Mahmood and categorically told him that Qureshi's action was a "brazen attempt" to subvert India's unity and territorial integrity. He was also "cautioned" that persistence of such behaviour will have "implications".

    Also Read | Pak foreign dials Hurriyat friend, discusses Kashmir issue

    Asked at a weekly media briefing about the possible "implications" if Pakistan does not heed to India's warning, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said he was not at the liberty to spell out contours of the "consequences".

    "The Pakistani foreign minister's action is not only a direct interference into India's internal affairs but it also encourages other individuals associated with terrorism and anti-India activities," he said.

    The spokesperson parried a question whether government considers the Mirwaiz a terrorist.

    In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan summoned India's high commissioner in Islamabad on Thursday to lodge a protest over the summoning of its envoy in New Delhi.

    In a statement, the MEA on Wednesday said Gokhale conveyed to the Pakistani envoy that Qureshi's "deplorable act" has violated all norms for the conduct of international relations even by Pakistan's own standards and that India condemned it in the strongest terms.

    It said Gokhale underscored that the action has confirmed yet again that Pakistan officially abets and encourages individuals associated with terrorism and anti-India activities.

    "It has exposed to the entire international community Pakistan's duplicity in professing their desire for normal relations with India on the one hand, while openly inciting anti-India activities on the other," the MEA said.

    Read more about:

    india pakistan shah mahmood qureshi

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 5:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue