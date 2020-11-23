Tarun Gogoi was one of my dearest friends from Assam: Manmohan Singh

'No problem' was Gogoi's guiding mantra; Cong stalwart had said it helped him take hard decisions

A popular leader, veteran administrator: PM Modi leads nation in paying tributes to Tarun Gogoi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 23: Expressing his anguish at the death of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described him as a popular leader and veteran administrator who had years of political experience in Assam as well as at the Centre.

"Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the demise of Gogoi and said his passing away marks the end of an era.

"Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam," Kovind tweeted.

He will always be remembered for the development of Assam and especially towards his efforts to improve law and order and fighting insurgency in the state, he said in another tweet.

"His passing away marks the end of an era. In this hour of grief, condolences to his family, friends and supporters," the president said.

Political and social guardian: Assam remembers Tarun Gogoi

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the death of former Assam chief minister and Congress veteran Tarun Gogoi and said his contribution to public service will always be remembered.

"I am saddened by the death of former Assam chief minister and former Union minister Tarun Gogoi. In his long public life, he has faithfully served the people of the nation and the state in various capacities," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

"Anguished to learn about the passing away of veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Tarun Gogoi ji. May almighty give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My condolences with his family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Monday condoled the death of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, which he described as an irreparable loss to the state as well as the nation.

Describing Gogoi as a towering leader who witnessed several ups and downs during his long political career, Mukhi said his sagacity and leadership as the former Union minister and chief minister will be a source of inspiration and guidance for many.

"I am deeply hurt by the death of veteran politician and former chief minister Tarun Gogoi," the governor said. "His death is an irreparable loss to the state as well as to the nation. As chief minister, Union minister and member of the Lok Sabha, late Gogoi served the people compassionately and dedicatedly," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal deeply mourned the death of former CM Tarun Gogoi who breathed his last on Monday.

In a statement, he said the people of Assam will always remember Gogoi''s committed service and contributions to the state.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. With his death, the state has lost an experienced, capable and efficient political leader," he said.

"His sense of humour, amiable and outspoken nature attracted everyone. He set high ethical values in the field of politics with his simple lifestyle and contributed profusely in strengthening democratic values in the country," Sonowal added.

Rahil Gandhi paid his respects to Former CM Tarun Gogoi, said " Gogoi was a true leader."

"Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply," Gandhi tweeted.

"I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav & the family," he added.

"Saddened to hear about the passing away of veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam for 3 terms, Tarun Gogoi Ji. My deepest condolences to his family, followers and well-wishers," Banerjee tweeted.

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who had been undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-Covid complications, passed away on Monday. The Congress veteran was 84.

"He left this world at 5.34 pm," Sarma said outside the GMCH. Reportedly, the body would be kept at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakhetra, a cultural institution in Guwahati, on Tuesday for people to get a last glimpse.