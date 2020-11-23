Tarun Gogoi stopped from holding press meet at Assam House in Delhi, addresses media on road

A popular leader, veteran administrator: PM Modi leads nation in paying tributes to Tarun Gogoi

New Delhi, Nov 23: Expressing his anguish at the death of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described him as a popular leader and veteran administrator who had years of political experience in Assam as well as at the Centre.

"Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal deeply mourned the death of former CM Tarun Gogoi who breathed his last on Monday.

In a statement, he said the people of Assam will always remember Gogoi''s committed service and contributions to the state.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. With his death, the state has lost an experienced, capable and efficient political leader," he said.

"His sense of humour, amiable and outspoken nature attracted everyone. He set high ethical values in the field of politics with his simple lifestyle and contributed profusely in strengthening democratic values in the country," Sonowal added.

Rahil Gandhi paid his respects to Former CM Tarun Gogoi, said " Gogoi was a true leader."

"Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply," Gandhi tweeted.

"I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav & the family," he added.

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who had been undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-Covid complications, passed away on Monday. The Congress veteran was 84.

"He left this world at 5.34 pm," Sarma said outside the GMCH. Reportedly, the body would be kept at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakhetra, a cultural institution in Guwahati, on Tuesday for people to get a last glimpse.