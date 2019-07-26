  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Angry villagers beat Tigress to death with sticks in Pilibhit reserve, make video

    By Shreya
    |

    Pilibhit, July 26: Irate villagers beat a Tigress to death that injured nine persons in Mataina village in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. The incident comes as a brazen reminder of the escalating man-animal conflict in various parts of India.

    Angry villagers beat Tigress to death with sticks in Pilibhit reserve, make video
    Image Courtesy: @TigerReservePBT

    The assault on the tigress was also captured in a mobile phone by a local of Matena village in Puranpur tehsil. The two-minute video of the assault of the tiger by the villagers has a background commentary by a witness who said they were assaulting the animal because she had attacked and injured a villager.

    One of Avni's cubs captured, sent to Pench Tiger Reserve for rehabilitation

    The tigress was about six years old and she died of broken ribs and injuries to her body. The autopsy of the dead tigress confirmed that the cause of death were the injuries inflicted upon her by the villagers.

    The foresters have lodged an FIR against 31 named and 12 unidentified people. Post mortem report showed that most of her ribs were fractured. The bones of her legs were broken and the entire body was riddled with stab wounds made by spears.

    Pilibhit Tiger Reserve field director H Rajamohan told news agency IANS: "She had sustained fractures and injuries from sharp-edged weapons like spears on almost every part of her body. She also had broken ribs."

    Reports suggest that a forest department team reached the spot right after the assault but angry villagers even assaulted them and did not let the tigress be taken to hospital, till she died.

    More TIGRESS News

    Read more about:

    tigress uttar pradesh wild life

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 17:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue