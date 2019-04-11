Andhra Pradesh: Two killed after YSRCP and TDP workers clash

India

oi-Deepika S

Amaravati, Apr 11: At least two people were killed in poll-related violence in Andhra Pradesh after clashes broke out between workers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress on Thursday.

Siddha Bhaskar Reddy, a local TDP leader, was killed after he sustained injuries in a clash of his party cadres with YSRCP members. The incident took place at Tadipatri Assembly constituency in Anantapur district, police said.

YSRCP claimed that one of their workers also died in the clash.

In Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district, tension prevailed in Ponnathota village as YSRC and TDP workers indulged in stone-throwing.

Upset Chandrababu Naidu writes to EC, says 30 per cent EVMs not working

In Narsaraopet constituency in Guntur district, YSRC leaders alleged TDP men ransacked a polling station in Yelamanda village and damaged the furniture. Police personnel were also preventing YSRC sympathisers from entering into the polling booth, they alleged.

Minor trouble was also reported at a few other constituencies in Guntur, Prakasam and Anantapuramu districts as well but neither the election authorities nor the police confirmed the reports. State Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, however, said polling was going on peacefully across the state.

As many as 2,118 and 319 candidates are in the fray for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats respectively. Polling would end at 5 pm in the Left-wing Extremism-affected areas, mostly those bordering Odisha and Chhattisgarh.