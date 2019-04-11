  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Andhra Pradesh: Two killed after YSRCP and TDP workers clash

    By
    |

    Amaravati, Apr 11: At least two people were killed in poll-related violence in Andhra Pradesh after clashes broke out between workers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress on Thursday.

    Andhra Pradesh: Two killed after YSRCP and TDP workers clash
    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    Siddha Bhaskar Reddy, a local TDP leader, was killed after he sustained injuries in a clash of his party cadres with YSRCP members. The incident took place at Tadipatri Assembly constituency in Anantapur district, police said.

    YSRCP claimed that one of their workers also died in the clash.

    In Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district, tension prevailed in Ponnathota village as YSRC and TDP workers indulged in stone-throwing.

    Upset Chandrababu Naidu writes to EC, says 30 per cent EVMs not working

    In Narsaraopet constituency in Guntur district, YSRC leaders alleged TDP men ransacked a polling station in Yelamanda village and damaged the furniture. Police personnel were also preventing YSRC sympathisers from entering into the polling booth, they alleged.

    Minor trouble was also reported at a few other constituencies in Guntur, Prakasam and Anantapuramu districts as well but neither the election authorities nor the police confirmed the reports. State Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, however, said polling was going on peacefully across the state.

    As many as 2,118 and 319 candidates are in the fray for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats respectively. Polling would end at 5 pm in the Left-wing Extremism-affected areas, mostly those bordering Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

    More ANDHRA PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh clash killed

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue