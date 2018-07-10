Andhra Pradesh tops Ease of Doing Business ranking second year in a row

New Delhi, July 10: Andhra Pradesh has topped the ease of doing business rankings followed by Telangana and Haryana at the second and third spot. Jharkhand, Gujarat, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan stood at fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth spots, respectively. At the 10th spot is West Bengal with 94.70% score.

Interestingly, Mumbai and New Delhi, the two cities, the World Bank takes into consideration for its annual Ease of Doing Business Index, have not performed well on this state index.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry released the ranking of states and union territories (UTs) in terms of ease of doing business today.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana jointly topped the 2016 all-India State/Union Territory-wise Ease of Doing Business rankings.

In the last Budget, the government had identified 372 action points for states which they would carry out in a mission mode. The Business Reform Action Plan 2017 includes 405 recommendations for reforms on regulatory processes, policies, practices and procedures spread across 12 reform areas.