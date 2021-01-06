Andhra Pradesh temple attack: BJP leaders call for statewide protest today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Amaravati, Jan 06: Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has termed the arrest of its party president Somu Veerraju in Vizianagaram district as "illegal" and has given a call for statewide protest on Wednesday (today).

According to reports, Veerraju and some other leaders were arrested by Vizianagaram Police on Tuesday in Ramatheertham village to prevent them from undertaking 'Dharma Yatra' to Ramateertham temple to protest against the desecration of Lord Rama idol by some unknown miscreants last week.

In a video statement, Reddy called for a statewide protest on Wednesday and condemning the "illegal arrest of Veerraju and party workers." He demanded the police to allow party leaders and workers into Ramateertham temple unconditionally.

"The protest will be held at RDO offices and collector offices in all districts. Party's main demand is to allow BJP leaders to visit Ramateertham temple. The protests will continue till then," he said.

Veerraju and other leaders were able to enter Ramateertham village but were later arrested with the police citing prohibitory orders. Meanwhile, several BJP and Jana Sena Party leaders were put under house arrest on Tuesday to prevent them from taking part in Ramateertham Dharma Yatra.

The BJP and JSP had announced the Ramateertham Dharma Yatra protesting against the vandalisation at Ramatheertham temple.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered a probe by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of police into the incidents of alleged vandalization of temples and desecration of idols of various deities. He has asked the police authorities not to spare anybody found guilty.