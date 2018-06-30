Andhra Pradesh: TDP MP Ramesh breaks his hunger strike

Kadapa, June 30: TDP MP CM Ramesh broke his hunger strike after CM Chandrababu Naidu met him in Kadapa on Saturday. Ramesh was on an indefinite strike for the last 10 days demanding a steel plant in Kadapa as part of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

TDP MP CM Ramesh's demanding a steel plant at Kadapa as a part of AP Reorganisation Act, says,"Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha and being a member my people question me regarding it. I will fight till we get what we were promised."

A delegation of TDP MPs met Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh on June 28 and returned without getting any positive assurance from the Centre over setting up of a steel plant in Kadapa district.

DMK MP Kanimozhi had visited the dharna camp at Kadapa to extend solidarity.

Kanimozhi said the country was ruled by the party which did not care about the rights of the people living in non-BJP States.

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the hunger strike, Kanimozhi, said no promise made by the Prime Minister had been fulfilled in the past four years. Mocking him for his frequent foreign visits, she said, "We do not have a full-time PM but a visiting PM. He is absent from Parliament and is careless about people's problems."

