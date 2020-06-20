  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajya Sabha Election 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Andhra SSC exams cancelled, all students to be promoted

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, June 20: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday cancelled the SSC examinations in view of alarming rise in corona cases.

    Making the announcement, State Education minister Audimulapu Suresh said the government took the decision to safeguard the students' health in view of the rapid spread of coronavirus in the state.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    All the 10th class students will be promoted to the next class by giving them grades based on their internal assessment marks.

    Over six lakh students had registered for the AP SSC exams scheduled to be held in March but were first put off due to the impending elections to local bodies and subsequently due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

    Coronavirus: India records 14,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; Death toll nears 13,000

    As the lockdown restrictions were gradually relaxed, the government announced that the public exams will be conducted from July 10, by curtailing the number of papers from 11 to six.

    "We have accordingly started making arrangements but after a review of the situation, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that we cancel the examinations and promote all the students," the Education Minister said.

    He said the advanced supplementary and improvement examinations for Intermediate (Class XI and X11) students, slated from July 11, were also being cancelled.

    More ANDHRA PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh coronavirus sslc

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue