Andhra SSC exams cancelled, all students to be promoted

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, June 20: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday cancelled the SSC examinations in view of alarming rise in corona cases.

Making the announcement, State Education minister Audimulapu Suresh said the government took the decision to safeguard the students' health in view of the rapid spread of coronavirus in the state.

All the 10th class students will be promoted to the next class by giving them grades based on their internal assessment marks.

Over six lakh students had registered for the AP SSC exams scheduled to be held in March but were first put off due to the impending elections to local bodies and subsequently due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

As the lockdown restrictions were gradually relaxed, the government announced that the public exams will be conducted from July 10, by curtailing the number of papers from 11 to six.

"We have accordingly started making arrangements but after a review of the situation, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that we cancel the examinations and promote all the students," the Education Minister said.

He said the advanced supplementary and improvement examinations for Intermediate (Class XI and X11) students, slated from July 11, were also being cancelled.