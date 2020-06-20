Andhra SSC exams cancelled, all students to be promoted

Hyderabad, June 20: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday cancelled the SSC examinations in view of alarming rise in corona cases.

Making the announcement, State Education minister Audimulapu Suresh said "the Andhra Pradesh government has decided not to conduct class 10 board exams in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All the 10th class students will be promoted to the next class by giving them grades based on their internal assessment marks.

Over six lakh students had registered for the AP SSC exams scheduled to be held from July 10 to 15, 2020. However, the exam has now been cancelled in view of the pandemic.