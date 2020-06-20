  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajya Sabha Election 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Andhra SSC exams cancelled, all students to be promoted

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, June 20: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday cancelled the SSC examinations in view of alarming rise in corona cases.

    Making the announcement, State Education minister Audimulapu Suresh said "the Andhra Pradesh government has decided not to conduct class 10 board exams in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    All the 10th class students will be promoted to the next class by giving them grades based on their internal assessment marks.

    Over six lakh students had registered for the AP SSC exams scheduled to be held from July 10 to 15, 2020. However, the exam has now been cancelled in view of the pandemic.

    More ANDHRA PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh coronavirus sslc

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue