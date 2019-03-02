Andhra Pradesh: Slab collapses at underconstruction building, 4 injured

India

oi-Vikas SV

Amaravati, Mar 2: In a mishap at the underconstruction Andhra Pradesh High Court complex in Amaravati, four labourers were injured, said reports.

Slab reportedly collapsed during the construction work due to which the labourers were injured. They have been rushed to a neadby hospital. Their condition is not known yet.

In January 2019, a massive fire broke out at an under-construction hospital in Nagpur, Maharashtra, in which seven people were injured.

Also Read | UP: 3 dead, 14 rescued as roof of under-construction building collapses in Shahjahanpur

Last year in December, two children were killed and three others injured after a wall of a school building collapsed.

In October last year, at least three persons were killed and 14 others rescued when roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.