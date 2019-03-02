  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Andhra Pradesh: Slab collapses at underconstruction building, 4 injured

    By
    |

    Amaravati, Mar 2: In a mishap at the underconstruction Andhra Pradesh High Court complex in Amaravati, four labourers were injured, said reports.

    Andhra Pradesh: Slab collapses at underconstruction building, 4 injured

    Slab reportedly collapsed during the construction work due to which the labourers were injured. They have been rushed to a neadby hospital. Their condition is not known yet.

    In January 2019, a massive fire broke out at an under-construction hospital in Nagpur, Maharashtra, in which seven people were injured.

    Also Read | UP: 3 dead, 14 rescued as roof of under-construction building collapses in Shahjahanpur

    Last year in December, two children were killed and three others injured after a wall of a school building collapsed.

    In October last year, at least three persons were killed and 14 others rescued when roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

    Read more about:

    building collapse andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 12:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue