  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Andhra Pradesh: Polavaram project enters Guinness Book of World Records

    By
    |

    Amaravati, Jan 8: The pet project of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu 'Polavaram irrigation project', called the lifeline of new state, has entered the Guinness Book of World Records.

    Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu holds Guinness Book of World Records certificate. Courtesy. @ncbn
    Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu holds Guinness Book of World Records certificate. Courtesy. @ncbn

    The concrete works of spillway have successfully entered the Guinness Book of World Records by pouring 32,315.5 cubic meters of concrete non-stop in 24 hours. The record for largest and continuous concrete pouring was also broken.

    Receiving the Guinness Book of World Records certificate from adjudicator Mr. Rishi Nath, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed happiness over the breaking of two world records by Polavaram project:

    • The most concrete continuously poured in 24 hours
    • Largest continuous concrete poured

    The Navayuga company used 20 agitator trucks and 70 transit mixers to deliver concrete from 10 batching plants with a capacity of 1,560 cubic meters per hour. Overall 900 men worked together to achieve this remarkable feat.

    Also Read | TDP stabbed Telugu pride icon NTR in back by going with Cong: Modi's jibe at Andhra CM

    "The Polavaram project will be completed by June 2019 and water will be released through the right and left canals by gravity," said the Chief Minister. He also appealed to the central government to clear the revised DPRs of the project immediately, setting aside political differences, as Polavaram is a national project.

    Polavaram irrigation project, a multipurpose terminal reservoir will irrigate 38.78 Lac acres of land upon completion. Through Pattiseema Lift Irrigation, 80 tmc of Godavari water will be diverted to Krishna. 23.44 tmc of water will be diverted to the industries along the coastal corridor and Visakhapatnam city. It will also facilitate the setting up of 960 mw hydro power plant which will provide drinking water to 540 villages with a population of 28.5 Lac.

    Read more about:

    polavaram andhra pradesh chandrababu naidu guinness book

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 10:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue