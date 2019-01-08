Andhra Pradesh: Polavaram project enters Guinness Book of World Records

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Amaravati, Jan 8: The pet project of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu 'Polavaram irrigation project', called the lifeline of new state, has entered the Guinness Book of World Records.

The concrete works of spillway have successfully entered the Guinness Book of World Records by pouring 32,315.5 cubic meters of concrete non-stop in 24 hours. The record for largest and continuous concrete pouring was also broken.

Receiving the Guinness Book of World Records certificate from adjudicator Mr. Rishi Nath, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed happiness over the breaking of two world records by Polavaram project:

The most concrete continuously poured in 24 hours

Largest continuous concrete poured

The Navayuga company used 20 agitator trucks and 70 transit mixers to deliver concrete from 10 batching plants with a capacity of 1,560 cubic meters per hour. Overall 900 men worked together to achieve this remarkable feat.

"The Polavaram project will be completed by June 2019 and water will be released through the right and left canals by gravity," said the Chief Minister. He also appealed to the central government to clear the revised DPRs of the project immediately, setting aside political differences, as Polavaram is a national project.

Polavaram irrigation project, a multipurpose terminal reservoir will irrigate 38.78 Lac acres of land upon completion. Through Pattiseema Lift Irrigation, 80 tmc of Godavari water will be diverted to Krishna. 23.44 tmc of water will be diverted to the industries along the coastal corridor and Visakhapatnam city. It will also facilitate the setting up of 960 mw hydro power plant which will provide drinking water to 540 villages with a population of 28.5 Lac.