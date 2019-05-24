Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2019 results: Full list of winners

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Amravati, May 23: Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha constituencies all of which voted in the first phase on the General election 2019 on April 11.

The state is witnessing a major showdown between the N Chandrababu Naidu led-Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress Party of YS Jaganmohan Reddy, actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As the counting of votes were underway, the YSR Congress Party is leading in 22 seats while Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is leading in three seats.

According to exit poll data, out of 25 AP Lok Sabha seats, YSRCP is expected to bag 18-20 seats, TDP 4-6 seats and one seat for other. While a majority of the exit polls predicted victory for BJP-led NDA at the Centre, they were divided on the likely outcome in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. Andhra Pradesh elections were marred by violent clashes between the TDP and the YSRCP activists.

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Full List of Winners & Party Wise Results

Here is the list of winning candidates of Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2019. The list of winning candidates will be updated as the names of the winners are announced by the Election Commission.

Constituency Winner Party Amalapuram (SC) CHINTA ANURADHA YSRCP Anakapalle Dr.Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi YSRCP Anantapur TALARI RANGAIAH YSRCP Araku (ST) GODDETI. MADHAVI YSRCP Bapatla (SC) NANDIGAM SURESH YSRCP Chittoor (SC) N. REDDEPPA YSRCP Eluru KOTAGIRI SRIDHAR YSRCP Guntur Jayadev Galla TDP Hindupur KURUVA GORANTLA MADHAV YSRCP Kakinada VANGA GEETHAVISWANATH YSRCP Kurnool AYUSHMAN DOCTOR SANJEEV KUMAR YSRCP Machilipatnam BALASHOWRY VALLABHANENI YSRCP Nandyal POCHA.BRAHMANANDA REDDY YSRCP Narasaraopet LAVU SRI KRISHNA DEVARAYALU YSRCP Narsapuram KANUMURU RAGHU RAMA KRISHNA RAJU YSRCP Rajahmundry MARGANI BHARAT YSRCP Srikakulam KINJARAPU RAM MOHAN NAIDU TDP Vijayawada KESINENI SRINIVAS (NANI) TDP Visakhapatnam M V V SATYANARAYANA YSRCP Vizianagaram Bellana Chandra Sekhar YSRCP Kadapa Yeduguri Sandinti Avinash Reddy YSRCP Nellore Adala Prabhakara Reddy YSRCP Ongole MAGUNTA SREENIVASULU REDDY YSRCP Rajampet P.V.MIDHUN REDDY YSRCP Tirupati Balli Durga Prasad Rao YSRCP