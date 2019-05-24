  • search
    Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2019 results: Full list of winners

    Amravati, May 23: Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha constituencies all of which voted in the first phase on the General election 2019 on April 11.

    The state is witnessing a major showdown between the N Chandrababu Naidu led-Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress Party of YS Jaganmohan Reddy, actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As the counting of votes were underway, the YSR Congress Party is leading in 22 seats while Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is leading in three seats.

    According to exit poll data, out of 25 AP Lok Sabha seats, YSRCP is expected to bag 18-20 seats, TDP 4-6 seats and one seat for other. While a majority of the exit polls predicted victory for BJP-led NDA at the Centre, they were divided on the likely outcome in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. Andhra Pradesh elections were marred by violent clashes between the TDP and the YSRCP activists.

    Here is the list of winning candidates of Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2019. The list of winning candidates will be updated as the names of the winners are announced by the Election Commission.

    Constituency Winner Party
    Amalapuram (SC) CHINTA ANURADHA YSRCP
    Anakapalle Dr.Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi YSRCP
    Anantapur TALARI RANGAIAH YSRCP
    Araku (ST) GODDETI. MADHAVI YSRCP
    Bapatla (SC) NANDIGAM SURESH YSRCP
    Chittoor (SC) N. REDDEPPA YSRCP
    Eluru KOTAGIRI SRIDHAR YSRCP
    Guntur Jayadev Galla TDP
    Hindupur KURUVA GORANTLA MADHAV YSRCP
    Kakinada VANGA GEETHAVISWANATH YSRCP
    Kurnool AYUSHMAN DOCTOR SANJEEV KUMAR YSRCP
    Machilipatnam BALASHOWRY VALLABHANENI YSRCP
    Nandyal POCHA.BRAHMANANDA REDDY YSRCP
    Narasaraopet LAVU SRI KRISHNA DEVARAYALU YSRCP
    Narsapuram KANUMURU RAGHU RAMA KRISHNA RAJU YSRCP
    Rajahmundry MARGANI BHARAT YSRCP
    Srikakulam KINJARAPU RAM MOHAN NAIDU TDP
    Vijayawada KESINENI SRINIVAS (NANI) TDP
    Visakhapatnam M V V SATYANARAYANA YSRCP
    Vizianagaram Bellana Chandra Sekhar YSRCP
    Kadapa Yeduguri Sandinti Avinash Reddy YSRCP
    Nellore Adala Prabhakara Reddy YSRCP
    Ongole MAGUNTA SREENIVASULU REDDY YSRCP
    Rajampet P.V.MIDHUN REDDY YSRCP
    Tirupati Balli Durga Prasad Rao YSRCP
    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+0354354
    CONG+09090
    OTH19798
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP33336
    JDU077
    OTH21012
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyWT
    SKM1717
    SDF1515
    OTH00
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD12100112
    BJP12223
    OTH01111
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP0151151
    TDP02323
    OTH011
    Full Results

