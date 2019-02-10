  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    A counter tale for India’s big fat weddings: Andhra IAS officer gives son’s marriage for Rs 18k only

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Feb 10: Indians have seen some big, fat weddings in recent times - featuring cricketers, actors, industrialists and other celebrities. These marriages have been in the headlines for days, thanks to their grandeur. But there have also been marriages that have earned the focus for a reason that is an exact opposite and it is about their simplicity.

    Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal's marriage has been one example of the simplicity. In fact, the revelation of her marriage was sudden and the scale was moderate enough to attract a lot of attention.

    A counter tale for India’s big fat weddings: Andhra IAS officer gives son’s marriage for Rs 18k only
    Representational Image

    Another such marriage which has made the headlines is that of the son of P Basanth Kumar, Metropolitan Commissioner at Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA), Andhra Pradesh. The top-ranked bureaucrat, despite his stature, decided to hold a simple wedding for his son which is scheduled on Sunday, February 10.

    Also Read | Caught in massive snowfall, Uttarakhand groom treks 6 kilometres to reach wedding venue

    The groom, Abhinav Manas Patnala, who works as a manager (probation) in Andhra Bank, was marrying Lavanya Nidamanuri, a doctor by profession and their conjugal ceremony was to take place in Vishakhapatnam.

    The hosts also requested the guests not to come to the ceremony with gifts or bouquets and mentioned it in their invitation card. What was even more surprising was that the boy's family was spending just Rs 18,000 for the marriage.

    Basanth Kumar, however, is not holding a simple marriage for his children for the first time. In 2017, the IAS officer spent just Rs 16,000 for his daughter's marriage. Kumar's own marriage in 1988 saw an expenditure of just Rs 2,345, said a Times of India report.

    Also Read | These 2 Chinese companies give single women employees leave to find love

    The Twitterati praised the IAS for holding a simple marriage for his son:

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh ias human interest marriage

    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 14:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue