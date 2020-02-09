  • search
    Andhra Pradesh govt places DGP-rank IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao under suspension

    Amaravati, Feb 08: The Andhra Pradesh government late on Saturday night placed Director General of Police-rank IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao under suspension for allegedly "endangering" national security through his "acts of treason" when he was state Intelligence chief during the previous regime.

    Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney issued an order placing Rao under suspension based on a report submitted by Director General of Police (Head of Police Force) Gautam Sawang, alleging "serious misconduct" in the process of procurement of security equipment.

    Rao, who belongs to the 1989 batch, was removed as the Intelligence chief after the Y S Jaganmohan Reddy government assumed office on May 30 last year. Ever since, he has not been given a posting. A confidential report on Rao, considered the 'Man Friday' of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said, "Rao wilfully disclosed intelligence protocols and procedures of police to a foreign defence manufacturing firm.

    This is a direct threat to national security as intelligence protocols are standard throughout the Indian Police Force."

    "Based on facts uncovered via investigation, prima facie evidence is established on the grave misconduct and irregularities, which were willfully committed by the accused officer resulting out of conscious and premeditated act of treason towards the state and the nation," the confidential report said.

    The report also said Rao colluded with one RT Inflatables Private Limited, an Israeli defence equipment manufacturer, to illegally award critical intelligence and surveillance contract to his son Chetan Sai Krishna, who was CEO of Akasam Advanced Systems Pvt. Ltd. (primary bidder on behalf of RT Inflatables Pvt. Ltd.).

    "This proves a direct co-relation between the accused officer and a foreign defence manufacturing firm, thus establishing a direct breach of ethical code of conduct and Rule (3) (a) of All India Service (Conduct) Rules, 1968," the report added.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 9, 2020, 9:54 [IST]
