Andhra Pradesh: Class 2 girl allegedly sexually abused by teacher

India

oi-Vikas SV

Hyderabad, Jan 25: A school teacher has been taken into custody after he allegedly sexually abused an 8-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, said reports.

The incident took place in Agiripalli of Krishna district on January 22 and the teacher has been taken into custody after doctors has confirmed sexual abuse after medical examination. The victim was class 2nd student.

Rape or sexual abuse of minor girls, some as young as 5-6 years old is not just a crime, it in fact, reflects a serious problem in the society which is not visible to the plain eyes. These perverts who commit such heinous offences are one among us and that ought to be enough to make everyone hang their head shame.

