    Andhra Pradesh: Class 2 girl allegedly sexually abused by teacher

    Hyderabad, Jan 25: A school teacher has been taken into custody after he allegedly sexually abused an 8-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, said reports.

    The incident took place in Agiripalli of Krishna district on January 22 and the teacher has been taken into custody after doctors has confirmed sexual abuse after medical examination. The victim was class 2nd student.

    Rape or sexual abuse of minor girls, some as young as 5-6 years old is not just a crime, it in fact, reflects a serious problem in the society which is not visible to the plain eyes. These perverts who commit such heinous offences are one among us and that ought to be enough to make everyone hang their head shame.

    In Ghaziabad, parents of a six-year-old kindergarten girl who had gone out in the evening on Tuesday kept waiting for her return, but she never did. Now, we know that she never will, as she was raped, strangulated with a scarf and her body was discarded at a deserted plot. And who did it? It was allegedly the man who was her tutor. He has now been arrested.

    On Wednesday, the tutor Faizul Islam from Alvi Nagar was arrested. He confessed to the crime.

    Friday, January 25, 2019, 10:14 [IST]
