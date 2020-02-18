  • search
    Andhra Pradesh BJP slams Asaduddin Owaisi for opposing CAA without knowing its context

    Vijayawada, Feb 18: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief spokesperson Kanna Lakshminarayana slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for opposing Centre's decision on the Citizenship Amendment Act. Lashing out at the AIMIM chief, the BJP spokesperson said that Owaisi has no knowledge about the citizenship law.

    Speaking to a media organisation, Lakshminarayana said, "Owaisi touring the city against the CAA, NRC and NPR is unfortunate. Being a senior leader, he is opposing the them without studying it. He (Owaisi) have no idea about it."

    Asaduddin Owaisi
    Earlier, the AIMIM chief lauded Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his govenrment's decision to pass a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

      However, the Hyderabad MP also requested CM KCR to stop the National Population Register (NPR) exercise in the State.

      "I request Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to put a stay on National Population Register enumeration like Kerala did. NPR has no relation with the census & social welfare schemes. It is purely an exercise to implement NRC in the future," Owaisi had said.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 15:31 [IST]
      X