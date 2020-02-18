Andhra Pradesh BJP slams Asaduddin Owaisi for opposing CAA without knowing its context

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Vijayawada, Feb 18: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief spokesperson Kanna Lakshminarayana slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for opposing Centre's decision on the Citizenship Amendment Act. Lashing out at the AIMIM chief, the BJP spokesperson said that Owaisi has no knowledge about the citizenship law.

Speaking to a media organisation, Lakshminarayana said, "Owaisi touring the city against the CAA, NRC and NPR is unfortunate. Being a senior leader, he is opposing the them without studying it. He (Owaisi) have no idea about it."

Earlier, the AIMIM chief lauded Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his govenrment's decision to pass a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 18th, 2020

However, the Hyderabad MP also requested CM KCR to stop the National Population Register (NPR) exercise in the State.

JNU violence: AIMIM chief Owaisi condemns registration of FIR against Aishe Ghosh

"I request Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to put a stay on National Population Register enumeration like Kerala did. NPR has no relation with the census & social welfare schemes. It is purely an exercise to implement NRC in the future," Owaisi had said.