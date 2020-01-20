Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes the 3 capital resolution Bill 2020

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Amaravati, Jan 20: Andhra Pradesh legeslative assembly on Monday passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'. Both bills will be placed before legislative council on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday Andhra Pradesh Cabinet cleared the decks for the development of the three cities Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool as the legislative, executive and judicial capital cities respectively during the special Assembly session.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government proposed to shift the state Secretariat and the Chief Minister's office to Visakhapatnam and the High Court to Kurnool.

Amid the proceeding tension prevailed in Andhra Pradesh, 17 TDP (Telugu Desam Party) MLAs were suspended from the state assembly for the day, as they had created ruckus while the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was addressing the House today, the MLA's raised the slogans of 'Jai Amaravati'.

Later, TDP MP Jayadev Galla was detained while a rally held by farmers against the cabinet nod on setting up three state capitals in Andhra Pradesh.

The State finance minister Buggana Rajendranath introduced this Bill earlier in the day, today.