  • search
Trending Nirbhaya JPNadda Muzaffarpur
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes the 3 capital resolution Bill 2020

    By
    |

    Amaravati, Jan 20: Andhra Pradesh legeslative assembly on Monday passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'. Both bills will be placed before legislative council on Tuesday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Earlier, on Monday Andhra Pradesh Cabinet cleared the decks for the development of the three cities Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool as the legislative, executive and judicial capital cities respectively during the special Assembly session.

    The Jagan Mohan Reddy government proposed to shift the state Secretariat and the Chief Minister's office to Visakhapatnam and the High Court to Kurnool.

    Amid the proceeding tension prevailed in Andhra Pradesh, 17 TDP (Telugu Desam Party) MLAs were suspended from the state assembly for the day, as they had created ruckus while the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was addressing the House today, the MLA's raised the slogans of 'Jai Amaravati'.

    3 capital for Andhra: Cabinet clears decks for development of Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool

    Later, TDP MP Jayadev Galla was detained while a rally held by farmers against the cabinet nod on setting up three state capitals in Andhra Pradesh.

    The State finance minister Buggana Rajendranath introduced this Bill earlier in the day, today.

    More ANDHRA PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 23:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue