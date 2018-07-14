Andhra Pradesh: 2 dead, 5 missing after boat capsizes in East Godavari

Hyderabad, July 14: Two students died and five others were feared drowned when a boat capsized in the Gautami river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The boat had 40 passengers, mostly students. 33 people have been rescued.

According to reports, the boat, hit a pillar of a bridge in the Godavari river and turned over.

The tragic incident took place when the boat ferrying people from Saladivaripalem to Pasuvula hit an under construction pillar of a bridge and turned turtle, reports said.

Following the incident, locals rushed to rescue and managed to pull 10 people while some swam to safety.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been pressed into service and a search operation is underway.

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed district officialsto step up rescue operations.The Gautami river is a tributary of the Godavari.