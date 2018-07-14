  • search

Andhra Pradesh: 2 dead, 5 missing after boat capsizes in East Godavari

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Hyderabad, July 14: Two students died and five others were feared drowned when a boat capsized in the Gautami river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The boat had 40 passengers, mostly students. 33 people have been rescued.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    According to reports, the boat, hit a pillar of a bridge in the Godavari river and turned over.

    The tragic incident took place when the boat ferrying people from Saladivaripalem to Pasuvula hit an under construction pillar of a bridge and turned turtle, reports said.

    Following the incident, locals rushed to rescue and managed to pull 10 people while some swam to safety.

    Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been pressed into service and a search operation is underway.

    Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed district officialsto step up rescue operations.The Gautami river is a tributary of the Godavari.

    Read more about:

    boat capsize godavari andhra pradesh

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue