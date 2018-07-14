Andhra Pradesh: 15 missing as boat capsizes in Godavari river

Hyderabad, July 14: Nearly fifteen people are said to be missing after a boat capsized in Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The boat had around 40 passengers, mostly students.

According to reports, the boat, hit a pillar of a bridge in the Godavari river and turned over.

The tragic incident took place when the boat ferrying people from Saladivaripalem to Pasuvula hit an under construction pillar of a bridge and turned turtle, reports said.

Following the incident, locals rushed to rescue and managed to pull 10 people while some swam to safety.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been pressed into service and a search operation is underway.