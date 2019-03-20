Andhra elections: There is no room for anyone other than ‘Family’

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amaravati, Mar 20: Dynasty politics is in full glare in the Andhra Pradesh elections. The state votes simultaneously in the assembly and Lok Sabha segment.

When it comes to Kadapa, it is the YSR family all the way. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief of the YSR Congress party and son of late Dr. Rajashekar Reddy is contesting from Pulivendala, his uncle, P Ravindranath Reddy is contesting the Kamalapura seat. Jagan's cousin, Y Avinash Reddy would contest from the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat.

Sudheer Reddy, nephew of veteran politician Mysoora Reddy is contesting the Jammalamadugu seat. From the Rayachoty seat, former legislator Mohan Reddy's son, G Srikanth Reddy would be contesting.

The TDP too is no different and has handed out tickets to family members galore. The Nagari assembly seat would be contested by Gali Bhanuprakash, the son of late Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu.

Chandrababu Naidu has given a ticket to his son, Nara Lokesh from the Mangalagiri constituency. In the Srikalahasti seat, Sudheer Reddy, son of Bojjala Reddy would contest. Former Chandragiri MLA Galla Aruna's son, would contest the Guntur Lok Sabha seat. N Anusha Reddy, sister in law of minister, Amarnatha Reddy would contest the Punganur.