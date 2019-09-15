Andhra: 5 dead, several missing after boat with 60 onboard capsizes in Godavari river

India

Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Amravati, Sep 15: Five people were killed and several people were feared drowned when a boat with 62 people including crew members capsized in the Godavari river near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday afternoon.

The river has been in spate for the past few days and over 5.13 lakh cusecs of floodwater was flowing on Sunday afternoon when the mishap occurred. The boat started off for the picturesque Papikondalu, a prime tourist destination, from Gandi Pochamma Temple near Devipatnam and it capsized near Kachhuluru.

Forty people are still missing while 17 swam to safety after the incident in the East Godavari district, officials said.

Two NDRF teams, each with 30 members, were sent to the spot, according to relief and rehabilitation department authorities. A chopper has been pressed into service to locate the boat. The Godavari river has been in spate due to fresh floods for the last one week.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is reviewing the situation. He has directed local ministers and MLAs to supervise rescue operations. Two boats of the AP Tourism Department have been sent to the spot.

Tourism Minister Muthamsetty Srinivasa Rao said the capsized boat didn't have a licence of the Tourism Department, but had permission from Kakinada Port authorities.