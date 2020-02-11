And Little Arvind Kejriwal is back

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 11: As counting got underway, Fairy, the girl child known as Little Kejriwal was seen outside the office of the Aam Admi Party.

It may be recalled that the child who was dressed up as Little Arvind Kejriwal was present at the 2015 swearing in ceremony of the CM. She was outside the AAP office making a rangoli, which read 'all the best.'

In 2015 she was dressed in a maroon sweater, sported a fake moustache and was present at the Ram Lila Maidan for the swearing in ceremony.

Meanwhile the AAP is already in celebratory mode. All exit polls have said that AAP would emerge as a clear winner, with the BJP coming second. The campaign was a heated one. The AAP focused on its governance, while the BJP focused heavily on national issues such as Jamia and Shaheen Bagh which have been rocked by protests against the new citizenship law.