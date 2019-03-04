Anbumani Ramadoss performs poorly as PMK MP in 16th Lok Sabha

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, March 4: The lone Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) member in the 16th Lok Sabha Anbumani Ramadoss failed on all Parliamentary parameters that decide activeness of a member.

Former Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ramadoss failed to meet the national average of attendance, questions, debates and Private Member Bill.

In 2014, he was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha from Dharmapuri Lok Sabha Constituency on the PMK ticket. The PMK was a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The PMK is active in Tamil Nadu based and was founded by his father S. Ramadoss in 1989 for the upliftment of Tamil community.

Against the national attendance average of 80%, he recorded only 45% attendance in the 16th Lok Sabha; says the PRS Legislative Research data.

He participated in only 12 debates, which was much below than the national average of 67.1 per Lok Sabha MP.

As far as asking questions was concerned, the Dharmapuri MP again did not perform up to the mark. He posed only 51 questions against the national average of 291 questions per MP. Also, he did not introduce a single Private Member Bill against the national average of 2.3 Bills.

His performance does not match his past record as he was the youngest Cabinet Minister in the Manmohan Singh government in 2004. then he was a Rajya Sabha

MP of the PMK. As the Union Health Minister, Anbumani established the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) in 2005 to provide primary health care to the women and children living in the rural parts of India.

Anbumani is also known for bringing stringent regulations against the sale of tobacco products in his stint as Union Health Minister. He initiated a National Alcohol Policy for the first time in India and advocated for October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, to be observed as World No-Alcohol day.