Ananth Kumar's demise Updates: Funeral to be held tomorrow; Modi, Rajnath Singh to arrive today

Bengaluru, Nov 12: Union Minister Ananth Kumar, one of the tallest BJP leaders from Karnataka, passed away this morning. The six-time member of Parliament from the Bengaluru South constituency was suffering from cancer.

Kumar held various portfolios in the governments headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and was the Parliamentary Affairs and Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet.

Condolences are pouring in from all quarters and top leaders from the BJP including PM Modi are would arrive in Bengaluru to pay their last respects.

Ananth Kumar passes away - Updates:

"I am deeply saddened by the news of Ananth Kumar ji's sudden demise. Ananth ji was respected across party lines and was a guiding light for all of us. My thoughts are with his family in this hour of grief," Union Minister Piyush Goyal says. "Felt very sad about the demise of Ananth Kumar. He was ill for some time, but never expected that this will happen. We were hoping he would recover and join back public service. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his wife and children," says Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. University exams have been postponed. Mysore university postpones graduation exams and degree exams. Bangalore University postpones all Graduation, Post-Graduation, engineering and other exams as a mark of respect to union minister Ananth Kumar. Bengaluru: National flag draped over casket carrying mortal remains of Union Minister #AnanthKumar, who passed away in the early hours today. pic.twitter.com/DURLjS99L3 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018 Ananth Kumar's mortal remains "AnanthKumar Ji was a hardworking politician and an admired social worker. He had a huge contribution in Karnataka politics. He will be always remembered for his good work. His demise is saddening," says Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "Following the unfortunate demise of Union Minister Ananth Kumar, it has been decided that National Flag will fly at half mast throughout the country today and State funeral will be accorded," said a Ministry of Home Affairs statement. Ananth Kumar's mortal remains would be kept at his residence today for the family and close relatives to pay last respects. Tomorrow the body would be kept at the BJP office from 7 am to 9 am. Then it would be moved to National College at around 12 noon tomorrow so that public can pay homage. Three-day mourning and a holiday declared today, to mark the sad demise of Uni.Minister Anantha Kumar.

His last rites will be performed with all Government honour, the CM said.

The CM will reach National College grounds from Mysuru today to pay his last respects to #AnanthaKumar — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) November 12, 2018 Mortal remains kept at National College. Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa condoled the death of his party colleague and senior leader Ananth Kumar, saying his demise is a huge loss to the party and his personal loss. Yeddyurappa said, "I cannot forget the days of discussions and debate for the rise of the party. As political aspiring to a higher position, he has played a key role in handling the politically sensitive issue and tricky situations. His charisma rose along his political journey." "I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Union Minister, Shri Ananth Kumar ji, in Bengaluru, earlier this morning. My condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweets. Karnataka government declares holiday for educational institutions and government offices today as a mark of respect for AnanthKumar. University exams have also been postponed. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy says he has lost a great friend and a value-based politician. A three day mourning has been declared in Karnataka. Holiday declared across state today. Ananth Kumar's mortal remains will be taken to the National College grounds at 9 am for people to pay their last respects. The funeral will be held today itself. "Ananth Kumar Ji was an able administrator, who handled many ministerial portfolios and was a great asset to the BJP organisation. He worked hard to strengthen the Party in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. He was always accessible to his constituents," PM Modi tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in Bengaluru to arrive in Bengaluru at 10.30 am to pay his last respects to Ananth Kumar who passed away this morning. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind said, "sad to hear of the passing of Union Minister and veteran parliamentarian Shri H.N. Ananth Kumar. This is a tragic loss to public life in our country&particularly for the people of Karnataka. My condolences to his family, colleagues and countless associates." Karnataka government's statement: Due to the sad demise of Union Minister Ananth Kumar, as per the Government orders the school /college remains closed today,12th November 2018 (Monday). Holiday announced for Schools and colleges in Karnataka

Since 1996 he has represented Bengaluru South constituency in the Lok Sabha. Kumar held charge of two key ministries - Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers since May 2014 and as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs since July 2016 in the Narendra Modi government.