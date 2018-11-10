  • search

Anant Kumar Hegde not invited for Tipu Jayanti celebrations

    Bengaluru, Nov 10: Firebrand BJP leader and Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde's name hasn't been mentioned in the invitation card for the celebration of Tipu Sultan Jayanti. This year, the district administration did not mention his name in the invitation card as per the request of the minister.

    Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde
    Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde

    In his letter to the administration, he writes, "The Karnataka coalition government has decided to celebrate Tipu Jayanti on November 10, amid strong opposition from the people. I condemn this celebration widely opposed by public and intellectuals alike. History shows that Tippu was anti-Kannadiga and anti-Hindu. Besides, earlier sporadic protests in the state have led to violence. I condemn glorification and celebration of the birth anniversary of an anti-social person. So, do not mention my name in the list of invitees."

    The letter was addressed to Vijayakumar Thoragal, OSD(Officer on Special Duty), the Chief Secretary of Karnataka asking the government not to invite him for the event.

    Last year, Anant Kumar Hegde wrote a letter to the district administration not to include his name in Tippu Jayanti's invitation card. However, the district administration included his name as per the formalities, saying it was up to the minister to attend or give a miss to the programme. Despite the minister's opposition to the programme his name was printed.

    The BJP has vehemently opposed the move to celebrate Tipu Jayanthi ever since the move was proposed by former chief minister Siddaramaiah. Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde has gone a step ahead and his OSD(Officer on Special Duty) has written to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka asking the government not to invite him for the event.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 10, 2018, 9:34 [IST]
