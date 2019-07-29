  • search
    Anandiben Patel sworn-in as Uttar Pradesh governor

    By Simran Kashyap
    Lucknow, July 29: Anandiben Patel took oath as Uttar Pradesh governor on Monday. High Court Chief Justice Govind Mathur administered her the oath at the Raj Bhawan.

    On July 20, President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed Patel, who was serving as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, as the replacement for outgoing Governor Ram Naik.

    File photo of Anandiben Patel

    Patel was serving as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh when she was given the new role. Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon was transferred to Madhya Pradesh in place of Patel.

    Outgoing Governor Ram Naik also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

    Madhya Pradesh governor passes ordinance to hike OBC quota

    The President had also approved the appointments of former Union Ministers Jagdeep Dhankhar and Ramesh Bais as Governors of West Bengal and Tripura, respectively.

    Dhankhar was appointed in place of Kesari Nath Tripathi as Governor of West Bengal.

    Senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh Fagu Chauhan was appointed Governor of Bihar while former Intelligence Bureau officer and interlocutor for the Naga peace talks RN Ravi was named Governor of Nagaland.

    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 14:51 [IST]
