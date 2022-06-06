Ananda Yana 2022: The pure spirting of running while also giving

Bengaluru, Jun 06: Fun, fitness and inspiration. Who would not want all of these things. But it gets even better when you do it for a cause.

For Ananda Yana running is a journey that takes one towards being a better human being and on that is filled with the joy of self-realisation. Ananda Yana is a unique even that brings people together with an emphasis on cooperation and the spirit of the community.

On June 5, Sunday, Ananda Yana 2022 was organised at the Snehadaan campus, Sarjapur Main Road, Bengaluru. Another unique feature of Ananda Yana 2022 was that it was an in-person event after a gap of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event which had both 5k and 10k runs witnessed a huge crowd with participants from all walks of life, both young and old. The Sneha Ota (10 km) began at 6.25 am while the Ananya Ota (5 km) started at 6.35 am.

The venue was buzzing since 5 am with volunteers and participants making an early dash to be part of the event. Coordinated by the team of Runners High, the event was a runway success purely in terms of the number of people who participated.

Teams and families of DailyHunt and OneIndia also took part in large numbers. Also what was pleasing to the eye was the enthusiasm of the elderly people. Brigadier (retd) Venkatraman and his wife Sharada Venkatraman only gave some of younger people a complex with their sheer dedication and stamina.

Another senior citizen Vijay Kumar too completed the marathon seamlessly and yes that was extremely inspiring as well.

Along with the senior citizens, there were scores of children who without a fuss completed the marathon.

It did not end at the run. The band did play some foot tapping numbers and this only added charm to the entire event. We could well call this is a rock show marathon.

To sum it up, it was not just a fun and frolic event. The marathon's primary goal was to raise funds to support children from the disadvantaged background. It was also an event that is affordable to all purely on cooperation and a spirt of giving. Lastly it also was conducted to encourage people to take up running.

