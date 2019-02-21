Anand Singh assault case: Congress MLA Ganesh to reach Bidadi today

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Feb 21: Security has been heightened outside Bidadi Police station on Thursday where cops will record the statement of Congress MLA JN Ganesh arrested in connection with fellow Congress MLA Anand Singh assault case.

Congress MLA from Kampli JN Ganesh was arrested by Bidadi police in Gujarat on Wednesday. He is said to have been tracking police movement through followers and friends.

Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil, told reporters, "Congress MLA JN Ganesh was held by our police at 2 pm in Somnath, Gujarat, today. He will be brought to Bengaluru later today. He will be produced before Ramnagar court tomorrow."

Also read: Tamil Nadu: Congress-DMK finalise seat sharing, grand old party to fight from 9 LS seats

JN Ganesh was absconding after the assault on Anand Singh, The Congress legislator from Vijayanagara, at Bidadi resort on January 18. Police were on the lookout for J N Ganesh, who is facing a case of attempt to murder for allegedly assaulting his lawmaker colleague Anand Singh during a brawl at private resort.

Ganesh and Anand Singh allegedly entered into a brawl at Eagleton Resorts where the Congress MLAs were herded together to prevent them from BJP's alleged poaching bid to topple the Congress-JD(S) government. A complaint was filed against JN Ganesh under sections 323 and 324 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt and with a dangerous weapon), 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intention to insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Subsequently, Ganesh was suspended from the Congress party.