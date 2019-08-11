Anand Mahindra shares video of boy dancing on anti-theft bike alarm; netizens can't stop laughing

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, Aug 11: We believe that the internet actually make your day, just like this viral video of a little boy dancing on bike security alarm!

Anand Mahindra, apart from being famous for his work, who is also quite famous for his social media presence had shared a video on his Twitter handle that tickles the funny bone of his followers.

He took to Twitter to share an adorable video of a young boy dancing to sound of anti-theft alarm on a bike and it reminds us to take note of the simple pleasures in life.

Who doesn't know about the anti-theft alarms that cars and bikes have? It is nothing but the moment when you touch a car, the alarm starts blaring. Those alarms are so loud and so annoying that everybody in the vicinity gets to know someone's car or bike has been touched.

However, in this video looks like the young boy enjoys the sound of the anti-theft alarm. The video shows a young child stealthily walking towards a parked bike and kicking it in order to activate the anti-theft alarm. He then begins dancing jovially! He also changes dance moves every time the music changes!

"Oh man, this has to be the coolest thing I've seen in a long time. I'm still on the floor laughing. My weekend has begun," Mahindra tweeted.

Oh man, this has to be the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long time. I’m still on the floor laughing. My weekend has begun... pic.twitter.com/eYC4MKXRDk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2019

The post had got more than 4,54,600 views and gathered over 56,000 'likes' and about 13,000 retweets.

There was an outflow of varied comments on his post. "Totally made my day," wrote a Twitter user. "That's being kids without inhibitions, indeed a cool thing," tweeted another.