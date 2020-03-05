Anand Mahindra priases Pune teacher for getting bikers off footpaths

Pune, Mar 05: Last month a video made headlines across the country, where a woman in Pune took on bikers who rode on footpaths to get ahead of the rest of the traffic, while the senior citizen put her foot down and made sure that the bikers 'shall not pass'.

As the video was circulated on the internet, netizens went on about how the traffic police is not doing its job.

This video has also received support from all over the country, everyone poured in their support for this school teacher from the Vimalabai Garware High School at Deccan Gymkhana in Pune.

Just saw this & I’m now an instant fan of all ‘Aunties!’ More power to their tribe.This Aunty should be celebrated on #InternationalWomensDay. Or maybe we should institute an International Aunties’ Day? 😊 The world is a better-and safer- place because of them. https://t.co/Cka0lqJ9lY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 3, 2020

The video didn't skip the radar of Anand Mahindra, the Executive Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra.

He even took on to Twitter and wrote, "Just saw this & I'm now an instant fan of all 'Aunties!' More power to their tribe. This Aunty should be celebrated on #InternationalWomensDay. "

In the video Mrs. Gokhale is seen holding fort on the footpath which is essentially meant for walking.

She confronted the riders who with their two-wheelers got on to the footpath to get ahead of the traffic in front of them. She also cleared that the foothpath is meant for pedestrians and not for two-wheelers.