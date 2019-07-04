Anand Mahindra offers free World Cup tickets for 87-year-old cricket fan Charulatha Patel

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 04: Team India rode to victory to reach the ICC World Cup semi-finals as they won the match against Bangladesh by 28 runs at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

However, something more interesting happened during this match was an 87-year-old Charulata Patel, a fan of Team India, who has been winning the internet. And, Mahindra Group's chairman, Anand Mahindra seems to be another addition to that list.

Charulata was continuously cheering for team India during boundaries and the wickets which sought the attention of commentators. From Virat Kohli to Harsha Bhogle, everyone was bowled over by her enthusiasm.

Anand Mahindra, who is known to avoid watching India's matches because he fears he will jinx it and lead to team's defeat, tweeted last evening, "As per my tradition, I wasn't watching the match. But I'm going to switch it on now just to see this lady...She looks like a match winner...."

Anand Mahindra later put up a status on his Twitter, "Ok, watched the last over & it had all the drama I needed. The best victories are those that make you bite your nails at 1st & then make it look easy in the end. Shabash, India & make sure this match-winning lady is present at the semifinals & finals...give her a free ticket!"

After Anand Mahindra tweeted his excitement to watch Charulata on the screen, one of his fans tweeted to him saying, "Why don't you sponsor her?"

To which he replied,

Find out who she is & I promise I will reimburse her ticket costs for the rest of the India matches!😊 https://t.co/dvRHLwtX2b — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2019

After which many of his followers replied to him telling him about the superfan's identity. We can't wait to see 87-year-old Charulata Patel once again in the semi-finals.