Sunny Leone’s tweet on New Year event in Bengaluru being cancelled takes Twitter by storm

WB: Sunny Leone's name in college merit list for the third time

Anamika: Jism 2 actor Sunny Leone begins shooting for her next with Vikram Bhatt

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Dec 21: Actor Sunny Leone on Monday announced she has started work on her latest project, "Anamika".

Vikram Bhatt is attached to direct the thriller, which marks the first collaboration between the filmmaker and actor. It is, however, unclear yet if "Anamika" is a film or webseries.

Leone, 39, took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself, holding a clapboard on the sets of the project in the city.

"Satnam... The start of something new and the end of my lockdown. A new journey starting with the ever so nice @vikrampbhatt," the "Jism 2" actor wrote.

"Anamika" is Leone''s first project that she is shooting for post the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country.

She had travelled to Los Angeles with her family in May to ensure the safety of her children against COVID-19.

Covid-19: India to decide whether to ban flights from UK amid new virus strain|Oneindia News

The actor was last seen in the 2019 film "Motichoor Chaknachoor", starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty, in a cameo.