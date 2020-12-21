YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anamika: Jism 2 actor Sunny Leone begins shooting for her next with Vikram Bhatt

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 21: Actor Sunny Leone on Monday announced she has started work on her latest project, "Anamika".

    KGF 2 teaser release date out, actor Yash looks dashing and intense in new poster, check out here

    Vikram Bhatt is attached to direct the thriller, which marks the first collaboration between the filmmaker and actor. It is, however, unclear yet if "Anamika" is a film or webseries.

    Leone, 39, took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself, holding a clapboard on the sets of the project in the city.

    "Satnam... The start of something new and the end of my lockdown. A new journey starting with the ever so nice @vikrampbhatt," the "Jism 2" actor wrote.

    "Anamika" is Leone''s first project that she is shooting for post the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country.

    She had travelled to Los Angeles with her family in May to ensure the safety of her children against COVID-19.

    The actor was last seen in the 2019 film "Motichoor Chaknachoor", starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty, in a cameo.

    More SUNNY LEONE News

    Read more about:

    sunny leone

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X