Analyse each COVID-19 death says MP CM

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, May 30: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the health department and doctors to conduct an analysis of each death caused by COVID- 19 in the state so far.

He gave this direction on Friday during a meeting held to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

"The chief minister directed the doctors and administrative officials to analyse each death caused by COVID-19," an official statement said.

Till Friday night, coronavirus has claimed the lives of 334 people in the state.

During the meeting, State's Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Mohammad Suleman, revealed that the COVID- 19 mortality rate of Madhya Pradesh stands at 4.3 per cent, which is more than the national average. The national level death rate was 2.8 per cent, he said.

"The death rate has to be reduced by ensuring the best system of COVID-19 treatment in the state. Every life is precious to us," the chief minister told the medical teams and officials from the administration during the meeting.

During this meeting, Chouhan started a review of COVID-19 deaths in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state. Till Saturday morning, 129 deaths were reported in Indore.

Suleman also said that there has been a decrease in active cases in the state.

On Friday, as many as 192 new COVID-19 patients were found in the state, while 219 patients were discharged the hospitals after the recovery. The number of active cases in the state is 3,042.

During the meeting, Suleman said that the state's COVID-19 recovery rate has gone up to 56 per cent, while the country's recovery rate stands at 42.8 per cent.

The number of coronavirus patients in the state till Friday night was 7,645.