Anaj Mandi blaze: Major fire tragedies that traumatised Delhi-NCR

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 08: At least 43 people, many of whom were believed to be labourers, died after a fire broke out at a factory in a central Delhi this morning, in one of the worst fire accidents in the national capital.

The Anaj Mandi fire is believed to be the second most severe fire in the city after the Uphaar Cinema tragedy that claimed 59 lives and left over 100 injured.

On June 13, 1997, halfway through the screening of Hindi film "Border", a fire broke out in Uphaar Cinema, situated in Green Park area, in which 59 people died of asphyxia, while over 100 others were injured in the ensuing stampede.

"This is perhaps the biggest tragedy of this nature after the Uphaar mishap," Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters after visiting the victims family.

A fire broke at a meeting organised for transgenders in Nand Nagri, leaving 18 people dead and almost 30 injured.

In July 2017, tragedy struck a four-storey building in Dilshad Garden area where four members of a family, including two children, died due to asphyxiation and two others were injured while trying to escape from an early morning blaze.

The family had celebrated the birthday of their 12-year-old daughter a day before the tragedy.

Here is a list of some major mishops in Delhi

August 2019: A massive fire broke out near the emergency ward at Delhi's AIIMS. As many as 34 fire tenders were pressed into service.

August 2019: Six people, including three children, died and 13 were injured in a massive fire at a building in Delhi's Zakir Nagar area due to a short circuit.

February 2019: At least 17 people were killed as a massive fire that engulphed a hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area. The blaze, in which 35 people were injured, broke out on the first floor of the building at around 3:30 am due to a short-circuit, preliminary investigation suggested.

February 2019: A massive fire broke out in the ICU of Metro Hospitals and Heart Institute at Noida Sector 12. All patients were evacuated to the hospital's branch in Sector 11, a few hundred metres away.