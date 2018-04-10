An Irish man’s desperate attempt to find his missing wife in India and ‘incompetence’ of police

It has been almost a month since his wife went missing in Kerala. Andrew Jordan, an Irish man who came to India to find his missing wife Liga Skromane (33) but was allegedly sent back to Ireland by the Indian police, is still hopeful that soon he would meet his wife. Unfortunately, the distraught man is finding it very hard to get any clue about his missing wife because of the alleged shoddy investigation by the Indian police.

Liga and her sister Ilze came to India on February 4 to join a six-week-long holistic Ayurvedic treatment in the southern state, stated a report by Independent.ie. Misfortune hit Andrew when he came to know that his wife was untraceable since March 14.

According to Independent.ie, on March 14 Liga left the treatment centre and was last seen chatting to people at Kovalam beach. "There have been no confirmed sightings of her since and she left her passport and phone in the resort," added Independent.ie.

Immediately after learning that his wife has gone missing, Andrew packed his bag and reached India on March 17. Hoping against hope, as several days have passed since Liga went missing, Andrew still strongly feels that his wife is alive but she is in some grave danger.

Talking about his bad experience with the Indian police, Andrew called them "incompetent". Worries of Andrew have been aggravated by the fact that last year Liga suffered from a mental breakdown and she later tried to commit suicide too.

"The police officer there told me everything was being done but when I started asking probing questions I realised nothing had been done, they just presumed that she was another holidaymaker gone awry and that she would turn up in a few days," Andrew told Liveline on RTE Radio One on Monday.

"I don't want this to be about criticising the Indian authorities but I do think they failed miserably in the early stages of the investigation, they missed the early signs. I hope they change their attitudes now and start to take it more seriously and fulfill their promises...," he added.

Andrew's mistrust against the Indian police has a strong reason. After he had a fight with a hotel manager, he was allegedly detained by the police and was kept in a hospital for six days. Later, the police sent him back to Ireland.

"Andrew is now trying to raise awareness about the search amongst the Indian community in Ireland and is also fundraising for a reward for information about her disappearance," stated Independent.ie.

The Kerala police had already closed the case, according to RTE Radio One's Liveline.

During his stay in Kerala, Andrew had put up around 50,000 posters of his wife and spoke to around 10,000 local people to help him find Liga. Along with the police, Andrew rued that the Indian media too is not doing anything to help him. He feels that every organisation in India are trying to hide the matter to avoid hurting the tourism prospects of Kerala.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day