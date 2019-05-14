An independent and the Badals top the rich candidate list in the 7th phase of LS polls

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 14: Ramesh Kumar Sharma, an independent contesting the 7th phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Pataliputra is the richest with assets to the tune of Rs 11,07,58,33,190.

His movable assets are valued at Rs 7,08,33,190, while the immovable assets are worth Rs 11,00,50,00,000 says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Sukhbir Singh Badal contesting from Firozpur on a SAD ticket is second on this list with assets worth Rs 2,17,99,19,870 (217 crore). His moveable and immoveable assets are worth Rs 1,00,30,02,445 and Rs 1,17,69,17,425 respectively.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the SAD contesting from Bathinda is the third richest candidate contesting the last phase of the elections. She is worth Rs 2,17,99,19,870

(217 Crore). Her moveable and immoveable assets are worth Rs 1,00,30,02,445 and Rs 1,17,69,17,425 respectively.

There are three candidates with zero assets. They are Pappu Kumar, Shiv Charan and Sunil Kumar Pandey. Among the candidates with the lowest assets are Urmila, Jani Karan and Chain Singh Bainka. They have declared assets worth Rs 295, Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively.