An honest effort: Political parties welcome SC order on Ayodhya

New Delhi, Mar 08: A five-judge Constitution Bench has referred Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case to mediation for amicable settlement.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, appointed a three-member panel to act as mediators.

The panel will be headed by former Supreme Court judge FM Kalifullah with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and mediation expert Sriram Panchu as other members.

The mediation process will be held in Faizabad district and has to be completed within eight weeks. As per the top court order, the media has been barred from reporting on the mediation process.

No losers, Indians and India only winners: Khurshid

Responding to the Supreme Court's verdict, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid welcomed the mediation in Ayodhya matter saying that it can "show that path to a shared destiny of Hindus and Muslims".

Supreme Court has opened historic opportunity for us Indians to reaffirm the path of togetherness and harmony. Mediation in Ayodhya matter can show the path to the shared destiny of Hindus and Muslims. No winner-loser syndrome only winners: Indians & India — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) March 8, 2019

An honest effort, tweets BSP chief Mayawati

"Hon'ble Supreme Court's order to constitute in-camera mediation (in Faizabad) in order to resolve the Ayodhya matter seems an honest effort," tweeted BSP chief Mayawati.

Hon'ble Supreme Court's order to constitute in-camera mediation (in Faizabad) in order to resolve the Ayodhya matter seems an honest effort. Hon'ble Court looking for "a possibility of healing relationships" is an appreciable move. BSP welcomes it. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 8, 2019

"Hon'ble Court looking for "a possibility of healing relationships" is an appreciable move. BSP welcomes it," she said in the tweet.

Previous mediation efforts were unsuccessful: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Won't question SC order. In the past,efforts made to arrive at a solution,but with no success. No Lord Ram devotee or saint wants delay in construction of Ram Mandir," news agency ANI reported.

Ayodhya panel needs a neutral person: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his displeasure on the inclusion of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the mediation panel of Ayodhya dispute.

"Sri Sri Ravi Shankar who has been appointed a mediator had earlier made a statement 'if muslims don't give up their claim on Ayodhya,India will become Syria.' It would've been better if SC had appointed a neutral person," ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.