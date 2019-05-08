An emotional note from Tej Pratap Yadav to his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, May 08: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday posted on Twitter an emotional message for his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, calling him his 'courage' and 'support'.

Taking to Twitter, Tej Pratap Yadav said while referring to his younger brother said,''You are my courage, support and is also dear to him more than life.''

He also lauded his younger brother for always working with the aim to keep his sibling and his family happy. The tweet has received more than 2,000 'likes' and more than 200 'retweets' at the time of publishing of the article.

The message comes almost a month after Tej Pratap broke away from the RJD and floated his own party called 'Lalu Rabri Morcha' over alleged differences with the top leadership of the RJD, with Tejashwi at the helm of its affairs.

Tej Pratap takes jibe at brother Tejashwi, makes veiled comparison with Duryodhan

Tej Pratap Yadav launched the Morcha last month after allegedly being sidelined from the RJD. RJD chief Lalu Prasad has been undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Ranchi, after being convicted in fodder scam cases.

As per the Grand Alliance seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, the RJD is contesting 19 seats, the Congress in nine, while smaller parties are in the fray for the remaining 12 seats, out of the total 40 constituencies in the state.